1901 Windemere Drive NE

Lovely Morningside Bungalow oozing with curb appeal features all brick construction, newer roof and a large fenced yard with oversized back deck! Welcoming entry leads in to the family room & open concept dining room with hardwood floors throughout the main. Bright kitchen with white cabinetry and granite counters open to the large deck w/ walk-out stairs to the large, level, grassy & fenced backyard! Finished upstairs includes a huge bedroom/bonus room! Master suite on main w/ modern bathroom featuring a frameless shower! Morningside Elem!