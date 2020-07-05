All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM

1901 Windemere Drive NE

1901 Windemere Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Windemere Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Morningside Bungalow oozing with curb appeal features all brick construction, newer roof and a large fenced yard with oversized back deck! Welcoming entry leads in to the family room & open concept dining room with hardwood floors throughout the main. Bright kitchen with white cabinetry and granite counters open to the large deck w/ walk-out stairs to the large, level, grassy & fenced backyard! Finished upstairs includes a huge bedroom/bonus room! Master suite on main w/ modern bathroom featuring a frameless shower! Morningside Elem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Windemere Drive NE have any available units?
1901 Windemere Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Windemere Drive NE have?
Some of 1901 Windemere Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Windemere Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Windemere Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Windemere Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Windemere Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1901 Windemere Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Windemere Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1901 Windemere Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Windemere Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Windemere Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1901 Windemere Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Windemere Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1901 Windemere Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Windemere Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Windemere Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

