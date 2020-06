Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming bungalow in hot Upper Westside! This beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA with large bonus room off back and private bathroom is on a quiet street in Whitley Hills. Freshly painted, updated hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, and large fenced in back yard w/ deck perfect for pets!. Within walking distance to Westside Village Development, Publix, Restaurants, Bolton Academy, Scofflaw Brewery, Silver Comet Trail and more!