Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking guest parking

Beautiful town home near entrance of Piedmont Park. Zoned for Springdale Park Elementary school. Hardwood floors throughout space, gas fireplace with built in storage, paved private patio. Both bedrooms have double closets and individual baths. Designated parking spot with access to visitor parking. Ample storage in attic. Includes washer and dryer. I do not accept Atlanta Housing Authority Vouchers. Lease duration is flexible. Includes Electricity, Gas, Water, and Trash.



(RLNE5594279)