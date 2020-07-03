1854 Shadydale Avenue SE

Amenities

air conditioning media room range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c1c70008e ---- Spacious ranch home with a full finished basement in sought after Lakewood Heights near Screen Gems Movie studio and the Lakewood Amphitheatre. Live like a movie star in this 5 BR, BA home. Open kitchen, separate living room, and Large back yard for family activities. Coming soon for viewing and taking applications now. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range