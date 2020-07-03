All apartments in Atlanta
1854 Shadydale Avenue SE

1854 Shadydale Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1854 Shadydale Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

air conditioning
media room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c1c70008e ---- Spacious ranch home with a full finished basement in sought after Lakewood Heights near Screen Gems Movie studio and the Lakewood Amphitheatre. Live like a movie star in this 5 BR, BA home. Open kitchen, separate living room, and Large back yard for family activities. Coming soon for viewing and taking applications now. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE have any available units?
1854 Shadydale Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1854 Shadydale Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1854 Shadydale Avenue SE has units with air conditioning.

