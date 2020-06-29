1848 Cummings Dr. SW

Amenities

4 Bed - Single Family Bungalow in Venetian - Come check out this renovated one level bungalow on a mature tree-lined street in Venetian Hills. Simulated hardwood floors, ceiling fans, chair rails , designer wall colors and new fixtures. Walk into the foyer and directly into a spacious living room with mantel and large picture window and separate dining room to the left. Everything is fresh and new looking. Small bedroom off the living room facing front of the house is the perfect nursery! Kitchen is bright and clean with space enough for table and chair. Built in pantry and stackable washer & dryer included. 3 queen sized bedrooms surround the vintage styled bathroom that has a tub & shower combo. Large back and front yards adorn the home that is conveniently located to major highways, shopping and parks. Pets are welcome with fee and pet rent.



For more information go to our website at http://brickstonemanagement.com or contact Shannon Washington at swashington@brickstonemanagement.com or text 770-728-3027.



(RLNE1921368)