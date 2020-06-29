All apartments in Atlanta
1848 Cummings Dr. SW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1848 Cummings Dr. SW

1848 Cummings Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Cummings Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed - Single Family Bungalow in Venetian - Come check out this renovated one level bungalow on a mature tree-lined street in Venetian Hills. Simulated hardwood floors, ceiling fans, chair rails , designer wall colors and new fixtures. Walk into the foyer and directly into a spacious living room with mantel and large picture window and separate dining room to the left. Everything is fresh and new looking. Small bedroom off the living room facing front of the house is the perfect nursery! Kitchen is bright and clean with space enough for table and chair. Built in pantry and stackable washer & dryer included. 3 queen sized bedrooms surround the vintage styled bathroom that has a tub & shower combo. Large back and front yards adorn the home that is conveniently located to major highways, shopping and parks. Pets are welcome with fee and pet rent.

For more information go to our website at http://brickstonemanagement.com or contact Shannon Washington at swashington@brickstonemanagement.com or text 770-728-3027.

(RLNE1921368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Cummings Dr. SW have any available units?
1848 Cummings Dr. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 Cummings Dr. SW have?
Some of 1848 Cummings Dr. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Cummings Dr. SW currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Cummings Dr. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Cummings Dr. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1848 Cummings Dr. SW is pet friendly.
Does 1848 Cummings Dr. SW offer parking?
No, 1848 Cummings Dr. SW does not offer parking.
Does 1848 Cummings Dr. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1848 Cummings Dr. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Cummings Dr. SW have a pool?
No, 1848 Cummings Dr. SW does not have a pool.
Does 1848 Cummings Dr. SW have accessible units?
No, 1848 Cummings Dr. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Cummings Dr. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1848 Cummings Dr. SW does not have units with dishwashers.

