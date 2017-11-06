All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 17 2019

1844 Dekalb Ave NE

1844 Dekalb Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1844 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Candler Park-Hardwood Floors-Granite Counter Tops - Property Id: 149021

Friends you never knew you had will drop by just to hang out in your sexy furnished apartment! Availability in this 1920's renovated triplex is rare (one tenant has been here for 15 years), but you can be among the lucky few to live in this awesome triplex which features: sun room with marble floor, high ceilings, ceiling fans, newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and dining peninsular, marble vanity, claw foot tub with shower, refinished hardwood floors, a/c, accent lighting and laundry room. Water included. Convenient to Little Five Points, Inman Park, Downtown Decatur, Edgewood, Kirkwood, Virginia Highland, Druid Hills, East Atlanta, Emory, the land trust, Pullman Yard, Ga State, Ga Tech and Marta.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149021p
Property Id 149021

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Dekalb Ave NE have any available units?
1844 Dekalb Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 Dekalb Ave NE have?
Some of 1844 Dekalb Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Dekalb Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Dekalb Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Dekalb Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1844 Dekalb Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1844 Dekalb Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1844 Dekalb Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1844 Dekalb Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1844 Dekalb Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Dekalb Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1844 Dekalb Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1844 Dekalb Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1844 Dekalb Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Dekalb Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 Dekalb Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
