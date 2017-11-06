1844 Dekalb Ave NE

Amenities

Candler Park-Hardwood Floors-Granite Counter Tops - Property Id: 149021



Friends you never knew you had will drop by just to hang out in your sexy furnished apartment! Availability in this 1920's renovated triplex is rare (one tenant has been here for 15 years), but you can be among the lucky few to live in this awesome triplex which features: sun room with marble floor, high ceilings, ceiling fans, newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and dining peninsular, marble vanity, claw foot tub with shower, refinished hardwood floors, a/c, accent lighting and laundry room. Water included. Convenient to Little Five Points, Inman Park, Downtown Decatur, Edgewood, Kirkwood, Virginia Highland, Druid Hills, East Atlanta, Emory, the land trust, Pullman Yard, Ga State, Ga Tech and Marta.

No Pets Allowed



