1838 Buckeye Street Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This all brick 3 bedroom/1 bath home was recently renovated to include granite counters, fresh paint, new appliances and new tile floors in kitchen & bath! It features hardwood flooring throughout, New cabinets in kitchen, separate dining room, W/D hookups, newer HVAC system, and programmable thermostat...all within minutes to Atlanta Airport and the city. It has both front and back yards that are simply gorgeous with beautiful old hardwood shade trees. It is convenient for all public transportation and sits in a quiet neighborhood with street lights and good neighbors.



Schedule tour with Manager via Rently.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.