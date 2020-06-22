All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 23 2019 at 8:05 PM

1838 Buckeye Street Southwest

1838 Buckeye Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1838 Buckeye Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This all brick 3 bedroom/1 bath home was recently renovated to include granite counters, fresh paint, new appliances and new tile floors in kitchen & bath! It features hardwood flooring throughout, New cabinets in kitchen, separate dining room, W/D hookups, newer HVAC system, and programmable thermostat...all within minutes to Atlanta Airport and the city. It has both front and back yards that are simply gorgeous with beautiful old hardwood shade trees. It is convenient for all public transportation and sits in a quiet neighborhood with street lights and good neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest have any available units?
1838 Buckeye Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest have?
Some of 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1838 Buckeye Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 Buckeye Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
