Atlanta, GA
/
1824 SE Lakewood Ave
Last updated October 17 2019 at 5:17 AM
1824 SE Lakewood Ave
1824 Lakewood Ave SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1824 Lakewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Nice size rental close to Lakewood Amphitheater. Close to I-75. Walk to Marta. Home has been recently renovated. Garage/storage building in back. Lots of space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1824 SE Lakewood Ave have any available units?
1824 SE Lakewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1824 SE Lakewood Ave have?
Some of 1824 SE Lakewood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1824 SE Lakewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1824 SE Lakewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 SE Lakewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1824 SE Lakewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1824 SE Lakewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1824 SE Lakewood Ave offers parking.
Does 1824 SE Lakewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 SE Lakewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 SE Lakewood Ave have a pool?
No, 1824 SE Lakewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1824 SE Lakewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1824 SE Lakewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 SE Lakewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 SE Lakewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
