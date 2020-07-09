All apartments in Atlanta
1803 S S Gordon St Sw

1803 S Gordon St SW · No Longer Available
Location

1803 S Gordon St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westwood Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 full bath with nice kitchen, dining room and living room. Hard wood floors & ceramic tile throughout. Renovated with new windows & new hot water heater. Kitchen has all new appliances with gas stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Private backyard. Outbuilding can be used as a workshop, garage, storage, and more! Convenient location. To verify school information with Atlanta Public Schools please contact them directly (404) 802-2233. Application process includes credit check, background check, rental history & employment verification. Income should be = to or more than 3x monthly rent. Security deposit is $1,300 with good credit, rental history and employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 S S Gordon St Sw have any available units?
1803 S S Gordon St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 S S Gordon St Sw have?
Some of 1803 S S Gordon St Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 S S Gordon St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
1803 S S Gordon St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 S S Gordon St Sw pet-friendly?
No, 1803 S S Gordon St Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1803 S S Gordon St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 1803 S S Gordon St Sw offers parking.
Does 1803 S S Gordon St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 S S Gordon St Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 S S Gordon St Sw have a pool?
No, 1803 S S Gordon St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 1803 S S Gordon St Sw have accessible units?
No, 1803 S S Gordon St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 S S Gordon St Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 S S Gordon St Sw does not have units with dishwashers.

