1803 S S Gordon St Sw

3 Bedroom, 1 full bath with nice kitchen, dining room and living room. Hard wood floors & ceramic tile throughout. Renovated with new windows & new hot water heater. Kitchen has all new appliances with gas stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Private backyard. Outbuilding can be used as a workshop, garage, storage, and more! Convenient location. To verify school information with Atlanta Public Schools please contact them directly (404) 802-2233. Application process includes credit check, background check, rental history & employment verification. Income should be = to or more than 3x monthly rent. Security deposit is $1,300 with good credit, rental history and employment.