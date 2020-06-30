177 Haygood Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful Renovation in Peoplestown - Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Peoplestown Home! Property located 1 block from new D.H. Stanton Park, Close to Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, Georgia State University, Downtown etc. Renovation includes all new hardwood flooring, fully undated kitchen including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom include new vanities, tiled floors and decorative tiles shower/tub. Fresh paint and new lighting throughout! Wonderful property that won't last long..



(RLNE5590159)