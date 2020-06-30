All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
177 Haygood Ave SE
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:10 AM

177 Haygood Ave SE

177 Haygood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

177 Haygood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful Renovation in Peoplestown - Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Peoplestown Home! Property located 1 block from new D.H. Stanton Park, Close to Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, Georgia State University, Downtown etc. Renovation includes all new hardwood flooring, fully undated kitchen including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom include new vanities, tiled floors and decorative tiles shower/tub. Fresh paint and new lighting throughout! Wonderful property that won't last long..

(RLNE5590159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Haygood Ave SE have any available units?
177 Haygood Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 Haygood Ave SE have?
Some of 177 Haygood Ave SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Haygood Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
177 Haygood Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Haygood Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 177 Haygood Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 177 Haygood Ave SE offer parking?
No, 177 Haygood Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 177 Haygood Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Haygood Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Haygood Ave SE have a pool?
No, 177 Haygood Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 177 Haygood Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 177 Haygood Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Haygood Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Haygood Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

