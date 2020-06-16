1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Lease with Option to Buy! Get Pre-Qualified by applying for this Home NOW! There are programs that will pay your move in costs and down payment.



Get a head start on your pre-approval by signing up for the next Invest Atlanta workshop where you can receive up to $50k in downpayment and closing costs assistance.

This renovated attached home is ready for the savvy buyer! Many uses without any restrictions or HOA's. Make this gem a winner. Spacious bedrooms, separate kitchen, living room and bonus room off the rear with a private back deck. This home is a must see to appreciate the size and value.