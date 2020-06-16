All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest

1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lease with Option to Buy! Get Pre-Qualified by applying for this Home NOW! There are programs that will pay your move in costs and down payment.

Get a head start on your pre-approval by signing up for the next Invest Atlanta workshop where you can receive up to $50k in downpayment and closing costs assistance.
www.welcometoatlantabiz.com
This renovated attached home is ready for the savvy buyer! Many uses without any restrictions or HOA's. Make this gem a winner. Spacious bedrooms, separate kitchen, living room and bonus room off the rear with a private back deck. This home is a must see to appreciate the size and value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest have any available units?
1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 Lisbon Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
