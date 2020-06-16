1739 Sylvan Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK HOME,3 BR 2 BATHS , UPGRADED KITCHEN- AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - LANDSCAPING AND LAWN CARE MAINT INCLUDED!! Beautiful, well appointed, all-brick home in HOT Sylvan Hills. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and abundance of natural light.



*This classic Intown home has a separate living room with fireplace

*Dining room and spacious kitchen.

*The kitchen is warm and inviting new white cabinets, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

*Extra-large master bedroom with elegant on-suite bath.

*Hardwood floors

*Basement- finished floors - use for storage

*Spacious driveway and backyard

*Washer and Dryer included

*Beautiful covered front porch with ceiling fan

*Additional long parking driveway

* Popular location of charm and opulence

* Beautiful backyard for entertainment

* Excellent value!



You will LOVE this leafy green location with the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



To view this home, please call Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult



The secondary bedrooms share a hall bath with original black & white tiles. Relax on your large front porch surrounded by beautiful landscaping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5749360)