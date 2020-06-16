All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1739 Sylvan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1739 Sylvan Road
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1739 Sylvan Road

1739 Sylvan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1739 Sylvan Road, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK HOME,3 BR 2 BATHS , UPGRADED KITCHEN- AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - LANDSCAPING AND LAWN CARE MAINT INCLUDED!! Beautiful, well appointed, all-brick home in HOT Sylvan Hills. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and abundance of natural light.

*This classic Intown home has a separate living room with fireplace
*Dining room and spacious kitchen.
*The kitchen is warm and inviting new white cabinets, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
*Extra-large master bedroom with elegant on-suite bath.
*Hardwood floors
*Basement- finished floors - use for storage
*Spacious driveway and backyard
*Washer and Dryer included
*Beautiful covered front porch with ceiling fan
*Additional long parking driveway
* Popular location of charm and opulence
* Beautiful backyard for entertainment
* Excellent value!

You will LOVE this leafy green location with the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!

To view this home, please call Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult

The secondary bedrooms share a hall bath with original black & white tiles. Relax on your large front porch surrounded by beautiful landscaping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5749360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Sylvan Road have any available units?
1739 Sylvan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 Sylvan Road have?
Some of 1739 Sylvan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Sylvan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Sylvan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Sylvan Road pet-friendly?
No, 1739 Sylvan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1739 Sylvan Road offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Sylvan Road offers parking.
Does 1739 Sylvan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1739 Sylvan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Sylvan Road have a pool?
No, 1739 Sylvan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Sylvan Road have accessible units?
No, 1739 Sylvan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Sylvan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 Sylvan Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus