Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

True loft in Castleberry Hills. Concrete floors in main area and bathroom, Exposed brick, berber carpet in separate bedroom.Exposed beams, ceiling fans, light and bright, laundry in unit. Assigned parking in gated area. Roof top with amazing skyline views, swimming pool, deck, private dog run in the common area of the building. To visit roof top go to the end of the hall make a right to the outside up for roof top down for pool and and deck area.