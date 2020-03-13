All apartments in Atlanta
1719 McLendon Avenue NE

1719 Mclendon Avenue Northeast · (404) 434-1500
Location

1719 Mclendon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New Low Price for first 6 months! Rare Lake Claire/Candler Park HOME for rent in highly sought after Mary Lin Elem School. Phenomenal location steps from restaurants, retail & parks yet tucked away in quiet private hilltop setting. Features a spacious open floor plan, huge cook's kitchen, 2nd living room upstairs (2016 2nd story addition), dedicated office, screened porch & deck. BEDROOMS AND BATHS - 2 BR/1 BA on brand new 2nd floor, 3 BR/2 BA (including renovated Master Suite) on main level, 1 BR/1 BA on terrace level. Tons of storage & off street parking! Location!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 McLendon Avenue NE have any available units?
1719 McLendon Avenue NE has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 McLendon Avenue NE have?
Some of 1719 McLendon Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 McLendon Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1719 McLendon Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 McLendon Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1719 McLendon Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1719 McLendon Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1719 McLendon Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 1719 McLendon Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 McLendon Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 McLendon Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1719 McLendon Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1719 McLendon Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1719 McLendon Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 McLendon Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 McLendon Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
