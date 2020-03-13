1719 McLendon Avenue NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

New Low Price for first 6 months! Rare Lake Claire/Candler Park HOME for rent in highly sought after Mary Lin Elem School. Phenomenal location steps from restaurants, retail & parks yet tucked away in quiet private hilltop setting. Features a spacious open floor plan, huge cook's kitchen, 2nd living room upstairs (2016 2nd story addition), dedicated office, screened porch & deck. BEDROOMS AND BATHS - 2 BR/1 BA on brand new 2nd floor, 3 BR/2 BA (including renovated Master Suite) on main level, 1 BR/1 BA on terrace level. Tons of storage & off street parking! Location!!!