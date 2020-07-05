All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

17 Brittany Way NE

17 Brittany Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

17 Brittany Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c04c05f066 ---- Great 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Buckhead. Easy access to this gated community w/ traffic light at the entrance. Great roommate floor plan recently renovated with new carpet, granite counter tops, new tiles, and new kitchen appliances. Roomy family room, French doors off Master lead to patio and greenspace. One assigned parking space. Ample guest parking. Enjoy community pool and fitness center. Close to shopping & restaurants, Lenox Sq, I-85 and GA 400. $200 Admin Fee due at move in. Applications at www.allcountynorthmetro.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Brittany Way NE have any available units?
17 Brittany Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Brittany Way NE have?
Some of 17 Brittany Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Brittany Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
17 Brittany Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Brittany Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 17 Brittany Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 17 Brittany Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 17 Brittany Way NE offers parking.
Does 17 Brittany Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Brittany Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Brittany Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 17 Brittany Way NE has a pool.
Does 17 Brittany Way NE have accessible units?
No, 17 Brittany Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Brittany Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Brittany Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.

