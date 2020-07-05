17 Brittany Way NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c04c05f066 ---- Great 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Buckhead. Easy access to this gated community w/ traffic light at the entrance. Great roommate floor plan recently renovated with new carpet, granite counter tops, new tiles, and new kitchen appliances. Roomy family room, French doors off Master lead to patio and greenspace. One assigned parking space. Ample guest parking. Enjoy community pool and fitness center. Close to shopping & restaurants, Lenox Sq, I-85 and GA 400. $200 Admin Fee due at move in. Applications at www.allcountynorthmetro.com.