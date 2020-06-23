All apartments in Atlanta
1694 Derry Avenue Southwest

1694 Derry Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1694 Derry Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

This Home Is A Must See 2 Bedroom/1 Bath With Living/Dining Combo, Eat In Kitchen With Appliances. Freshly Painted With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Deck in Fenced in Backyard Perfect For Entertaining. Hurry This Home Will Not Last!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Westview;
Subdivision: WESTMEATH PARK;

Schools:
Washington Health, Science, And Nutrition;
Brown Middle School;
Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1948

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 950
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1694 Derry Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1694 Derry Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly.
Does 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1694 Derry Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
