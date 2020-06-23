1694 Derry Avenue Southwest

Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***



This Home Is A Must See 2 Bedroom/1 Bath With Living/Dining Combo, Eat In Kitchen With Appliances. Freshly Painted With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Deck in Fenced in Backyard Perfect For Entertaining. Hurry This Home Will Not Last!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: Westview;

Subdivision: WESTMEATH PARK;



Schools:

Washington Health, Science, And Nutrition;

Brown Middle School;

Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1948



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 950

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.