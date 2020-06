Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

This contemporary masterpiece features soaring ceilings, an open plan interior, spacious rooms and connected views to the surrounding landscape. This spacious 2 bed/2 bath is one of only 2 residences in the US made of cross-laminated timber! This home is outfitted with Bosch and Wolf appliances and Moen, Kohler, and American Standard fixtures throughout all 3 stories.