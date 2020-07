Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This freshly painted unit with new carpeting and new furnace is available now. Open living, dining and kitchen with 1 bedroom and full bath on main level. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. Steps away from parking pad in front of building. Washer/dryer hookups provided. Pets are allowed with $350 half fee/half deposit. No aggressive breeds. Section 8 welcome!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.