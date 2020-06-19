1684 Jackson Sq NW

Amenities
Large furnished end unit townhouse with 1 car garage, located just off I-285 at Bolton Rd exit. Spacious living room with sectional sofa and fireplace. Separate dining room and kitchen. Appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Hardwoods throughout. Master bedroom located on 2nd floor with 2 additional bedrooms. 1 bedroom located on the 1st floor. Owner will remove furniture if tenants have their own. Alarm monitoring included in rent. Property not available to Section 8 tenants.