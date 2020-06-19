All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1684 Jackson Sq NW

1684 Jackson Square NW · No Longer Available
Location

1684 Jackson Square NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Large furnished end unit townhouse with 1 car garage, located just off I-285 at Bolton Rd exit. Spacious living room with sectional sofa and fireplace. Separate dining room and kitchen. Appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Hardwoods throughout. Master bedroom located on 2nd floor with 2 additional bedrooms. 1 bedroom located on the 1st floor. Owner will remove furniture if tenants have their own. Alarm monitoring included in rent. Property not available to Section 8 tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 Jackson Sq NW have any available units?
1684 Jackson Sq NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1684 Jackson Sq NW have?
Some of 1684 Jackson Sq NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 Jackson Sq NW currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Jackson Sq NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Jackson Sq NW pet-friendly?
No, 1684 Jackson Sq NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1684 Jackson Sq NW offer parking?
Yes, 1684 Jackson Sq NW does offer parking.
Does 1684 Jackson Sq NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1684 Jackson Sq NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Jackson Sq NW have a pool?
No, 1684 Jackson Sq NW does not have a pool.
Does 1684 Jackson Sq NW have accessible units?
No, 1684 Jackson Sq NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Jackson Sq NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1684 Jackson Sq NW has units with dishwashers.
