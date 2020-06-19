1684 Jackson Sq NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Large furnished end unit townhouse with 1 car garage, located just off I-285 at Bolton Rd exit. Spacious living room with sectional sofa and fireplace. Separate dining room and kitchen. Appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Hardwoods throughout. Master bedroom located on 2nd floor with 2 additional bedrooms. 1 bedroom located on the 1st floor. Owner will remove furniture if tenants have their own. Alarm monitoring included in rent. Property not available to Section 8 tenants.