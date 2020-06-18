All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1654 Braeburn Drive SE

1654 Braeburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1654 Braeburn Drive, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/010de9c0a2 ----
Welcome home! Here is that awesome East Atlanta find you\'ve been looking for. Lots of natural light and a great back deck for your morning coffee or that favorite after-work beverage. Kitchen features tile flooring, gas stove, beautiful cabinetry, view to dining room, and deck access. Close to everything that\'s great about Atlanta, with easy access to major highways yet nestled in a quiet neighborhood away from the noise. Don\'t miss this great opportunity!!

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Gas Range/Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Braeburn Drive SE have any available units?
1654 Braeburn Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 Braeburn Drive SE have?
Some of 1654 Braeburn Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Braeburn Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Braeburn Drive SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Braeburn Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1654 Braeburn Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1654 Braeburn Drive SE offer parking?
No, 1654 Braeburn Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 1654 Braeburn Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Braeburn Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Braeburn Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1654 Braeburn Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Braeburn Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1654 Braeburn Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Braeburn Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 Braeburn Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
