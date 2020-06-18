1654 Braeburn Drive SE

Amenities

Welcome home! Here is that awesome East Atlanta find you\'ve been looking for. Lots of natural light and a great back deck for your morning coffee or that favorite after-work beverage. Kitchen features tile flooring, gas stove, beautiful cabinetry, view to dining room, and deck access. Close to everything that\'s great about Atlanta, with easy access to major highways yet nestled in a quiet neighborhood away from the noise. Don\'t miss this great opportunity!!



A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



