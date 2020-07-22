1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated elevator fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

An incredible opportunity awaits in this Historic Druid Hills home, beautifully renovated to perfection into TWO TOWNHOMES by custom builder, Philip Clark with the architectural guidance of Linda MacArthur. This historic home now has two addresses. Unit B (3,700 sq ft) features flawless finishes with attention to detail around every corner. Large, sun drenched rooms with 10+ ceilings featuring all of today’s modern amenities while preserving the historic character and sophistication of the original 1926 home.