All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:12 PM

1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE

1609 South Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1609 South Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
An incredible opportunity awaits in this Historic Druid Hills home, beautifully renovated to perfection into TWO TOWNHOMES by custom builder, Philip Clark with the architectural guidance of Linda MacArthur. This historic home now has two addresses. Unit B (3,700 sq ft) features flawless finishes with attention to detail around every corner. Large, sun drenched rooms with 10+ ceilings featuring all of today’s modern amenities while preserving the historic character and sophistication of the original 1926 home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE have any available units?
1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE have?
Some of 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 S Ponce de Leon Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus