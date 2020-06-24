1608 Tallulah Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub media room

Lovely, upgraded, very large home in Fantastic Westside Location! Close to everything, this home features gorgeous hardwoods and tile floors on 2 spacious levels. Chef's kitchen with gas cook top opens to family room for the perfect entertainer's space. Oversized master's retreat includes spa bath and opens to deck overlooking huge, fenced back yard. Perfect office space on main. Downstairs features game/media room plus bedroom and full bath and large laundry room. Lovely street with friendly neighbors completes this Berkeley Park beauty-Close to interstate. Don't Miss!