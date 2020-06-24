All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:21 PM

1608 Tallulah Street NW

1608 Tallulah Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Tallulah Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Berkeley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
media room
Lovely, upgraded, very large home in Fantastic Westside Location! Close to everything, this home features gorgeous hardwoods and tile floors on 2 spacious levels. Chef's kitchen with gas cook top opens to family room for the perfect entertainer's space. Oversized master's retreat includes spa bath and opens to deck overlooking huge, fenced back yard. Perfect office space on main. Downstairs features game/media room plus bedroom and full bath and large laundry room. Lovely street with friendly neighbors completes this Berkeley Park beauty-Close to interstate. Don't Miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Tallulah Street NW have any available units?
1608 Tallulah Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Tallulah Street NW have?
Some of 1608 Tallulah Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Tallulah Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Tallulah Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Tallulah Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Tallulah Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1608 Tallulah Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Tallulah Street NW offers parking.
Does 1608 Tallulah Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Tallulah Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Tallulah Street NW have a pool?
No, 1608 Tallulah Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Tallulah Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1608 Tallulah Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Tallulah Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Tallulah Street NW has units with dishwashers.
