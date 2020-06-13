All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

1563 Laurel Park Place

1563 Laurel Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

1563 Laurel Park Place, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

garage
tennis court
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Its ALL ABOUT LOCATION

The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways. Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4

Short 8-10 minute drive to downtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, World Congress Center and Americasmart. Surrounded by amazing restaurants and minutes from the Westside Beltline Trail!

***********LOCAL FOOD SPOTS***********

Top 3 food spots all just a ONE minute drive

1. Slutty Vegan – yes, the famous Slutty Vegan is just 1 minute from us!! The BEST vegan burgers out there!! The lines are long but oh so worth it!
2. My Potato Factory – the best gourmet potato you will ever have!
3. Firewall Food Stop – amazing wood-fired cuisine!

***********LOCAL GROCERY STORES***********

? Westview Corner Grocery – a 1-minute drive, offers a range of products from natural, organic, and local specialties, craft beer and wine to conventional snacks and beverages
? Kroger – chain grocery store with tons of variety!
? Wal-Mart – of course there's a Wal-Mart if you are shopping for a feast!

***********LOCAL FUN***********

? Golf – John A White Park features nine holes of golf!
? Tennis – McGhee Tennis Center features eight tennis courts
? Bikes – rent bikes at Gordon-White Park and bike the Beltline Trail
? Nature – check out the 134-acre Cascade Springs Nature Preserve which boasts two creeks, a waterfall, hiking trails and a lush hardwood forest
? Westside Beltline Trail – amazing trail that connects the entire city of Atlanta! You can walk, bike, or run on the trail!

THIS UNIT DOES NOT COME FURNISHED
Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair.

Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline!

The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!!

The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.

The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.

These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.

The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.

Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4.
Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability

Text OK 470-606-0210

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 Laurel Park Place have any available units?
1563 Laurel Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1563 Laurel Park Place have?
Some of 1563 Laurel Park Place's amenities include garage, tennis court, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 Laurel Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
1563 Laurel Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 Laurel Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 1563 Laurel Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1563 Laurel Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 1563 Laurel Park Place offers parking.
Does 1563 Laurel Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 Laurel Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 Laurel Park Place have a pool?
No, 1563 Laurel Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 1563 Laurel Park Place have accessible units?
No, 1563 Laurel Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 Laurel Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1563 Laurel Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.

