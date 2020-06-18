All apartments in Atlanta
1554 Richland Road Southwest
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:30 PM

1554 Richland Road Southwest

1554 Richland Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1554 Richland Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** PLEASE NOTE WORKING RENTLY IS ON BACK DOOR. RENTLY ON FRONT DOOR DOES NOT WORK.

Hot Cascade renovated home w/many updates! Kitchen w/white shaker cabinets, granite counter, wine storage & bookcase & appliances. Oh, the details! Crown molding, ShipLap wall, trey ceiling. Master bath with barn door, Dual sink, huge tiled shower, Hall bath with subway tiled shower and quartz vanity. Gorgeous deck for entertaining. Close to Marta, shopping, and restaurants.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Washington Early College
Middle school: Brown Middle School
Elementary school: Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1930
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 Richland Road Southwest have any available units?
1554 Richland Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1554 Richland Road Southwest have?
Some of 1554 Richland Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 Richland Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1554 Richland Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 Richland Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1554 Richland Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1554 Richland Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 1554 Richland Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1554 Richland Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1554 Richland Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 Richland Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 1554 Richland Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1554 Richland Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1554 Richland Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 Richland Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1554 Richland Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
