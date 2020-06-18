1554 Richland Road Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** PLEASE NOTE WORKING RENTLY IS ON BACK DOOR. RENTLY ON FRONT DOOR DOES NOT WORK.



Hot Cascade renovated home w/many updates! Kitchen w/white shaker cabinets, granite counter, wine storage & bookcase & appliances. Oh, the details! Crown molding, ShipLap wall, trey ceiling. Master bath with barn door, Dual sink, huge tiled shower, Hall bath with subway tiled shower and quartz vanity. Gorgeous deck for entertaining. Close to Marta, shopping, and restaurants.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Washington Early College

Middle school: Brown Middle School

Elementary school: Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1930

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.