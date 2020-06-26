1551 Mayflower Avenue SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love how close you are to local restaurants & breweries, the Beltline, major highways & the airport! Stunning original hardwood floors, a spacious living/dining area with plenty of natural light, and crown moldings. Custom cabinets, granite countertops including an oversized breakfast counter and new stainless steel appliances. Second floor is entirely a master suite getaway including private screen porch! Dual sinks and tile shower with frameless glass surround. Retreat to the backyard to enjoy a serene, fenced area with an oversized 2 car garage and opener.