Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 AM

1551 Mayflower Avenue SW

1551 Mayflower Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1551 Mayflower Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love how close you are to local restaurants & breweries, the Beltline, major highways & the airport! Stunning original hardwood floors, a spacious living/dining area with plenty of natural light, and crown moldings. Custom cabinets, granite countertops including an oversized breakfast counter and new stainless steel appliances. Second floor is entirely a master suite getaway including private screen porch! Dual sinks and tile shower with frameless glass surround. Retreat to the backyard to enjoy a serene, fenced area with an oversized 2 car garage and opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW have any available units?
1551 Mayflower Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW have?
Some of 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Mayflower Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 Mayflower Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.

