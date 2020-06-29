1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Renovated home just blocks to the East Atlanta Village, located in Award winning Burgess Peterson school district. Inside features hardwood floors, lots of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. Sep LR,great flow to the house, Separate DR with corner dry bar, both open to the Chef’s kitchen. That features a large granite island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinets with soft pull drawers, granite counters, recessed lights & wood floors. Fr Drs open to the enormous patio ( half covered,half open) that is great for entertaining.