Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE

1548 Van Vleck Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1548 Van Vleck Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Beautiful Renovated home just blocks to the East Atlanta Village, located in Award winning Burgess Peterson school district. Inside features hardwood floors, lots of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. Sep LR,great flow to the house, Separate DR with corner dry bar, both open to the Chef’s kitchen. That features a large granite island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinets with soft pull drawers, granite counters, recessed lights & wood floors. Fr Drs open to the enormous patio ( half covered,half open) that is great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE have any available units?
1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE have?
Some of 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 Van Vleck Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
