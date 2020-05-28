1533 Alder Lane Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for lease! 4 Sided brick! Recently renovated! Hardwood Flooring throughout! Open plan! Fenced Backyard with a Stone Patio and Pergola ! Private Driveway! Extra storage in the crawl space! No Through traffic! Conveniente to I-20, I-75/85, I-285 and less then 10 mins to downtown Atlanta. Apply today this property wont last long! Gtrbrokerage.com



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.** This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.