All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1533 Alder Lane Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1533 Alder Lane Southwest
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1533 Alder Lane Southwest

1533 Alder Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1533 Alder Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for lease! 4 Sided brick! Recently renovated! Hardwood Flooring throughout! Open plan! Fenced Backyard with a Stone Patio and Pergola ! Private Driveway! Extra storage in the crawl space! No Through traffic! Conveniente to I-20, I-75/85, I-285 and less then 10 mins to downtown Atlanta. Apply today this property wont last long! Gtrbrokerage.com

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.** This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Alder Lane Southwest have any available units?
1533 Alder Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 Alder Lane Southwest have?
Some of 1533 Alder Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Alder Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Alder Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Alder Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1533 Alder Lane Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1533 Alder Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 1533 Alder Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1533 Alder Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Alder Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Alder Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 1533 Alder Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Alder Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1533 Alder Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Alder Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 Alder Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus