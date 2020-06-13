All apartments in Atlanta
1525 Venetian Drive Southwest

Location

1525 Venetian Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1525 Venetian Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shavara London, The London Group Real Estate, (470) 387-1801. Available from: 02/20/2019. No pets allowed. This completely renovated home is an investors dream as it has an Appraisal value of 270 K. It has been completely renovated and is ready for purchase. The Property is located in a neutral area near the Mercedes Benz Stadium, The Atlanta Airport, and the Beltline. It features a master on the main level and an open floor plan. [ Published 21-Apr-19 / ID 2833827 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest have any available units?
1525 Venetian Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Venetian Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Venetian Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

