1525 Venetian Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Shavara London, The London Group Real Estate, (470) 387-1801. Available from: 02/20/2019. No pets allowed. This completely renovated home is an investors dream as it has an Appraisal value of 270 K. It has been completely renovated and is ready for purchase. The Property is located in a neutral area near the Mercedes Benz Stadium, The Atlanta Airport, and the Beltline. It features a master on the main level and an open floor plan. [ Published 21-Apr-19 / ID 2833827 ]