Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hilltop renovated 4 sides brick home with a fenced yard perfect for dog owners and extremely private. Nice new finishes plus classic hardwoods make this an ideal Intown place to live with quick access to everything great about living in the city. All new kitchen appliances included, big back deck, shed for storage and nice finishes throughout. Owner is a licensed broker in the state of GA.