1509 Stone Gate Lane SE, Atlanta, GA 30317 Kirkwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
This well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is available 4/5/19. Very clean with hardwood flooring through most rooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room and end unit for extra light. Kitchen is open to living room and also newly stained back deck that overlooks community swimming pool. Neighborhood is gated with extremely easy access to Interstate 20. 1 small dog may be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
