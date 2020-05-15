1503 RIVER GREEN DR.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill

NOW BELOW MARKET! AMAZING Studio Unit in River West Between Paces Ferry and Northside Pkwy! - NOW PRICED BELOW MARKET! The lowest price we've found on a studio in the area in years...and it's in amazing condition with updates including fresh paint.



Pictures don't do this unit justice! Located in a Gated Buckhead Community Featuring 2 Pools, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Business Center, Dedicated Covered Parking, Concierge, Areas for Grilling, and Even a Cascading Waterfall!



Enjoy the Luxury of City Living, On a Smaller Scale---A lot of lifestyle for the money!: This 552 sq. ft. Studio Unit Features high-end finishes throughout: stainless steel, granite, corian and hardwoods are highlights of this well-kept unit.



The floor plan: A proper foyer opens onto the galley style kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and corian countertops complete this cozy yet efficient space, while a breakfast bar solves the home's dining issue.



A pass-through from the kitchen adds to the home's open feel, connecting this area with the home's multi-purpose main living space---the combo living/dining/sleeping area, which in turn, opens onto the home's generous tree-top terrace, complete with sweeping views.



Luxury isn't spared on the home's full bath: Black granite countertops, tile flooring and a full tub/shower insert complete this fine unit.



At This Price it Won't Last Long!



Call (770)478-7950 x4105



Elem: Jackson - Middle: Sutton - High: North Atlanta



More Details are online: RENTWITHREMAX.COM



(RLNE5056324)