1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest

1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
3 bedroom 1 bath home with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has been completely renovated and updated with cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Other upgrades include new lighting, ceramic tile enclosure in bathroom, large covered front porch, and fenced in back yard with upgraded landscaping soon to come!

Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to find your new home. You can apply online at www.hensslerpm.com.

Application fee is $75.00, admin fee is $250, and a 1 month security deposit with approved credit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest have any available units?
1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest have?
Some of 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest offer parking?
No, 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest have a pool?
No, 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
