All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest

1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Bolton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upper Westside, one of the most sought after locations in Atlanta. Close to GA Tech, GA State, AUC, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown and Buckhead. Gorgeous town home nestled in a gated community with 24hr courtesy officer. Features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large kitchen with island, granite countertops, pantry storage, stainless steel appliances, spacious master bedroom, custom walk-in closet, double vanity master bath with garden tub and upgraded hardwood floors. Enjoy the fall weather on the private rear deck or front balcony. Front load WASHER and DRYER included
END UNIT
Private Bathroom within each Bedroom. Perfect roommate floor plan. Community has swimming pool and a dog park. Walk to shopping. In town living at its best. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest have any available units?
1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest have?
Some of 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest offer parking?
No, 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest has a pool.
Does 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus