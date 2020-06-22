1492 Liberty Parkway Northwest

Amenities

Upper Westside, one of the most sought after locations in Atlanta. Close to GA Tech, GA State, AUC, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown and Buckhead. Gorgeous town home nestled in a gated community with 24hr courtesy officer. Features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large kitchen with island, granite countertops, pantry storage, stainless steel appliances, spacious master bedroom, custom walk-in closet, double vanity master bath with garden tub and upgraded hardwood floors. Enjoy the fall weather on the private rear deck or front balcony. Front load WASHER and DRYER included

END UNIT

Private Bathroom within each Bedroom. Perfect roommate floor plan. Community has swimming pool and a dog park. Walk to shopping. In town living at its best. Available for immediate move-in.