Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:08 AM

1479 Groveland Ave Nw

1479 Groveland Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1479 Groveland Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Loring Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
Perfect in-town bungalow! Renovated inside & out - entry/bonus room opens to spacious living room & separate dining room. Fabulous kitchen w/stainless appliances and breakfast nook. Nice master bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Bright tile bath w/ skylight. Attic storage & outbuilding great for workout or art studio. Incredible yard - 2 decks, fenced level lot. Within Loring Heights neighborhood (loringheights.org), a charming in-town community about 1 mile north of the GA Tech campus. From here, you have easy access to I-75/85, GA-400, and I-285. Walking distance to Atlantic Station. Loring Heights park is a lovely green space with playground, duck pond, and dog park tucked into the middle of the neighborhood. Owner pays for trash and sewer. Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 Groveland Ave Nw have any available units?
1479 Groveland Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1479 Groveland Ave Nw have?
Some of 1479 Groveland Ave Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 Groveland Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1479 Groveland Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 Groveland Ave Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1479 Groveland Ave Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1479 Groveland Ave Nw offer parking?
No, 1479 Groveland Ave Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1479 Groveland Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1479 Groveland Ave Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 Groveland Ave Nw have a pool?
No, 1479 Groveland Ave Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1479 Groveland Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 1479 Groveland Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 Groveland Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1479 Groveland Ave Nw has units with dishwashers.

