1479 Groveland Ave Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground

Perfect in-town bungalow! Renovated inside & out - entry/bonus room opens to spacious living room & separate dining room. Fabulous kitchen w/stainless appliances and breakfast nook. Nice master bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Bright tile bath w/ skylight. Attic storage & outbuilding great for workout or art studio. Incredible yard - 2 decks, fenced level lot. Within Loring Heights neighborhood (loringheights.org), a charming in-town community about 1 mile north of the GA Tech campus. From here, you have easy access to I-75/85, GA-400, and I-285. Walking distance to Atlantic Station. Loring Heights park is a lovely green space with playground, duck pond, and dog park tucked into the middle of the neighborhood. Owner pays for trash and sewer. Tenant pays for gas, electric, water, and cable.