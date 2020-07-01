1435 Murray St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Summer Hill updated spacious contemporary modern home - Stunning renovated 1920s Bungalow in historic South Atlanta Summer Hill neighborhood. Easy walk to two beltline entry points, neighborhood market, bike shop, coffee shop and restaurants. Home is near GSU stadium. Located in Purpose built school district & within walking distance to world famous Ron Clark Academy. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Sorry No Section 8.



(RLNE5475250)