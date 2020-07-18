1421 Ne Peachtree St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy a perfect location in Midtown Atlanta! Immaculate, spacious 2 Bedroom,1.5 Bath condo features gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, solid counter tops, ample closet space, spacious secondary bedroom, and utilities are included. Easy access to the laundry room located on same floor of the unit, just a few steps down the hall in the common area. Ample storage located in the basement. Just minutes away from the High Museum, Wooddruff Arts Center, Atlantic Station, Ansley Park, Piedmont Park and a 10 minute walk to the Marta Station. This amazing location awaits you.