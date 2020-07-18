All apartments in Atlanta
1421 Ne Peachtree St

1421 Peachtree St NE · (404) 843-2500
Location

1421 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

Amenities

Enjoy a perfect location in Midtown Atlanta! Immaculate, spacious 2 Bedroom,1.5 Bath condo features gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, solid counter tops, ample closet space, spacious secondary bedroom, and utilities are included. Easy access to the laundry room located on same floor of the unit, just a few steps down the hall in the common area. Ample storage located in the basement. Just minutes away from the High Museum, Wooddruff Arts Center, Atlantic Station, Ansley Park, Piedmont Park and a 10 minute walk to the Marta Station. This amazing location awaits you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Ne Peachtree St have any available units?
1421 Ne Peachtree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Ne Peachtree St have?
Some of 1421 Ne Peachtree St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Ne Peachtree St currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Ne Peachtree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Ne Peachtree St pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Ne Peachtree St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1421 Ne Peachtree St offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Ne Peachtree St offers parking.
Does 1421 Ne Peachtree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Ne Peachtree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Ne Peachtree St have a pool?
No, 1421 Ne Peachtree St does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Ne Peachtree St have accessible units?
No, 1421 Ne Peachtree St does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Ne Peachtree St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Ne Peachtree St has units with dishwashers.
