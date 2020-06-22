All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court

1401 Woodward Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Woodward Way Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Battle

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***Attention***Get it fast before someone else does!!! Beautiful new home in brand new S/D. Features dark brown hardwood floors t'out main. Open floor plan w/spacious kitchen & island makes it great for the family to gather. Kitchen features granite c'tops, tile b'splash, 42' cabinets & black appls. Level backyard, great for entertaining. 2nd level 4 BRS/2 baths & laundry room. Master BR is large w/walk-in closet, double sink vanity, sep tub/shower, & enclosed toilet. This will be leased rather quick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have any available units?
1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have?
Some of 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court pet-friendly?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court offer parking?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court does not offer parking.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have a pool?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court does not have a pool.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have accessible units?
No, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 WOODWARD DOWN Court has units with dishwashers.

