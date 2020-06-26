All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1400 Eric St

1400 Eric Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Eric Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Chosewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
tennis court
Great Big rambling House. Porches. Nice Yard, At the Park. - Lots of room. Plenty of privacy.

This house has historic charm with an up-dated unusual layout.
Front porch (NO! There are TWO front porches!)

And those updates give you some quirky features. If you are not OK with quirky, then this is probably not the house for you.

If you are looking for the same-old same-old, look somewhere else. This rambling house is full of historic charm in a neighborhood loaded with character and characters.

Chosewood Park is just 2 doors away, with basketball court, softball field, play structures, tennis court, woodland walking trails.

This is an Edible Neighborhood home. It has 2 plum trees in the front yard and herbs at the sidewalk.

We would be very glad to show you this and any other houses we have available.

We know that if the location does not work for you, then there is no feature of the house that will make it work for you. So, Before arranging a visit to the homes we ask that you take a drive through the neighborhood.

OUR HOMES ARE OCCUPIED. To protected the quiet enjoyment by our clients, DO NOT try to see the interior before arranging for an appointment with our realtor colleague, Brian.

When you go to visit the neighborhood, please be sure to go to the end of Nolan St. There is a wonderful city park there that the neighborhood is in the process of expanding and improving.

Thanks. I hope you like the area. We look forward to hearing from you.

HUB Zone.
LGBT Friendly

(RLNE4097509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Eric St have any available units?
1400 Eric St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Eric St have?
Some of 1400 Eric St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Eric St currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Eric St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Eric St pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Eric St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1400 Eric St offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Eric St offers parking.
Does 1400 Eric St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Eric St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Eric St have a pool?
No, 1400 Eric St does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Eric St have accessible units?
No, 1400 Eric St does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Eric St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Eric St does not have units with dishwashers.
