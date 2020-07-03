All apartments in Atlanta
137 Chappell Road NW
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

137 Chappell Road NW

137 Chappell Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

137 Chappell Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BUNGALOW!!!!!****IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY****CALL NOW!!! - Make this TOTALLY RENOVATED home in the heart of Atlanta yours! Very open and spacious 3bd/2ba floor plan. Perfect for you and your small family! Great curb appeal with a large front yard!! As soon as you enter this super cute bungalow, you are welcomed by the large open floorplan with new floors throughout! The SHOW STOPPING custom kitchen island is covered in beautiful shiplap!! From the living room, enter your brand new kitchen which features a new gas stove with a gorgeous glass hood, and a trendy backsplash, a spanking brand new refrigerator and elegant granite countertops!!! A perfect entertainment house that has a large back yard with a deck to enjoy all year long!!! The master bedroom feature a glass enclosed shower, a water closet with an adorable barn door, and a FIREPLACE!!! THIS HOUSE IS AMAZING and a MUST SEE!!!! You will also be minutes away from schools, shopping, Hwy I-20 and the beltline!!! This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing, while it's still available!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****

(RLNE5474327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Chappell Road NW have any available units?
137 Chappell Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Chappell Road NW have?
Some of 137 Chappell Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Chappell Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
137 Chappell Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Chappell Road NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Chappell Road NW is pet friendly.
Does 137 Chappell Road NW offer parking?
No, 137 Chappell Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 137 Chappell Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Chappell Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Chappell Road NW have a pool?
No, 137 Chappell Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 137 Chappell Road NW have accessible units?
No, 137 Chappell Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Chappell Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Chappell Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.

