137 Chappell Road NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BUNGALOW!!!!!****IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY****CALL NOW!!! - Make this TOTALLY RENOVATED home in the heart of Atlanta yours! Very open and spacious 3bd/2ba floor plan. Perfect for you and your small family! Great curb appeal with a large front yard!! As soon as you enter this super cute bungalow, you are welcomed by the large open floorplan with new floors throughout! The SHOW STOPPING custom kitchen island is covered in beautiful shiplap!! From the living room, enter your brand new kitchen which features a new gas stove with a gorgeous glass hood, and a trendy backsplash, a spanking brand new refrigerator and elegant granite countertops!!! A perfect entertainment house that has a large back yard with a deck to enjoy all year long!!! The master bedroom feature a glass enclosed shower, a water closet with an adorable barn door, and a FIREPLACE!!! THIS HOUSE IS AMAZING and a MUST SEE!!!! You will also be minutes away from schools, shopping, Hwy I-20 and the beltline!!! This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing, while it's still available!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****



(RLNE5474327)