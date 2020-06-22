1369 Byrere Terrace SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Oakland City - $800/month - This is a great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Oakland City ready for immediate move in! Total electric unit. With easy access to I-85, I-20 and Oakland City Marta, and near the Beltline, this is a perfect location to get around Atlanta for work and play.



$800/month plus $800 security deposit at move in. $50 application fee. No felonies, no evictions, must make 3x rent ($2400/month) to qualify.



Please call Renard for more information - 678-825-4542.



(RLNE4584636)