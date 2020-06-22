All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

1369 Byrere Terrace SW

1369 Byrere Ter SW · No Longer Available
Location

1369 Byrere Ter SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Oakland City - $800/month - This is a great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Oakland City ready for immediate move in! Total electric unit. With easy access to I-85, I-20 and Oakland City Marta, and near the Beltline, this is a perfect location to get around Atlanta for work and play.

$800/month plus $800 security deposit at move in. $50 application fee. No felonies, no evictions, must make 3x rent ($2400/month) to qualify.

Please call Renard for more information - 678-825-4542.

(RLNE4584636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 Byrere Terrace SW have any available units?
1369 Byrere Terrace SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1369 Byrere Terrace SW currently offering any rent specials?
1369 Byrere Terrace SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 Byrere Terrace SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1369 Byrere Terrace SW is pet friendly.
Does 1369 Byrere Terrace SW offer parking?
No, 1369 Byrere Terrace SW does not offer parking.
Does 1369 Byrere Terrace SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1369 Byrere Terrace SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 Byrere Terrace SW have a pool?
No, 1369 Byrere Terrace SW does not have a pool.
Does 1369 Byrere Terrace SW have accessible units?
No, 1369 Byrere Terrace SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 Byrere Terrace SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1369 Byrere Terrace SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1369 Byrere Terrace SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1369 Byrere Terrace SW does not have units with air conditioning.
