1365 Athens Ave
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1365 Athens Ave

1365 Athens Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1365 Athens Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and Stunning 3 Beds and 2.5 Bath Just Right For You! - The PERFECT renovated 3 beds 2.5 baths home with the PERFECT porch to relax on. Home has new carpet & paint throughout, New ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Large master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and study nook area. Jack and Jill bathroom with a gorgeous vanity that connects master bedroom to 2nd bedroom. 3rd bedroom and living room have vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features with all black appliances. Applicants must have at least a 600 credit score, make 3X the rent, one current months proof of income, credit and criminal background done. No evictions, judgments, bankruptcies, foreclosures within the last 5 yrs. Non-refundable Application fee is $60/adult. Non-refundable $200 administrative fee due upon move in. Reservation fee of $1,400 due within 24 hours of approval, which will transfer into security deposit upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Athens Ave have any available units?
1365 Athens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1365 Athens Ave have?
Some of 1365 Athens Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Athens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Athens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Athens Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1365 Athens Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1365 Athens Ave offer parking?
No, 1365 Athens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1365 Athens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Athens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Athens Ave have a pool?
No, 1365 Athens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Athens Ave have accessible units?
No, 1365 Athens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Athens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Athens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

