1356 Peter Haughton Way NW

Gorgeous , Model-like 3 Story townhome in HOT West Midtown. Custom paint, Hardwood floors, 20ft+ Ceilings on main in loft like open living/dining/kitchen areas. 2-story floor to ceiling Pella windows. Stainless/Granite fully equipped kitchen. Washer/Dryer included. Oversized master bedroom w/spa like european tiled bath/shower. Walk in closet. 1 Car garage w/ bonus room behind, perfect for office, entertainment room or can be tandem 2 car garage. Private, fenced backyard. Pool/fitness & gated commuinty. Walk to Star Provisions & Bacchanalia right next door & more.