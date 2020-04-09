All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW

1352 Cascade Falls Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Cascade Falls Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Open House Saturday August 17th! 12 - 2 pm

Master bedroom on main level, large walk in closets in master. Formal dining room, study, spacious Great room with fireplace. Laundry room on main level. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Three bedrooms upstairs that feature a jack and jill bathroom between two of the bedrooms and the third bedroom has its own bathroom. Too much to list, this is a must see!!!!. Lush back yard that is great for entertaining.

$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW have any available units?
1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW have?
Some of 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW offer parking?
No, 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 Cascade Falls Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
