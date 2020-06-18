1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage

Stellar home in sought after Dupont Commons. Open concept offering the atmosphere for modern living. Generous living spaces w/ cascading natural light. Oversized master suite w/ sitting area. Chef's kitchen w/ ss appliances. Crisp master bath w/ sep shower & soaking tub. Great secondary bedroom layout. New paint and carpet! Terrace level w/ bonus room. Room to fence in the backyard. Located close to new dog park. Dupont Commons is a social neighborhood w/ food truck Fridays, Screen on the Green. Community includes pool, fitness center, outdoor fireplace and playground.