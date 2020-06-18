1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW

Amenities
Stellar home in sought after Dupont Commons. Open concept offering the atmosphere for modern living. Generous living spaces w/ cascading natural light. Oversized master suite w/ sitting area. Chef's kitchen w/ ss appliances. Crisp master bath w/ sep shower & soaking tub. Great secondary bedroom layout. New paint and carpet! Terrace level w/ bonus room. Room to fence in the backyard. Located close to new dog park. Dupont Commons is a social neighborhood w/ food truck Fridays, Screen on the Green. Community includes pool, fitness center, outdoor fireplace and playground.