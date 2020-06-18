All apartments in Atlanta
1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW
1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW

1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stellar home in sought after Dupont Commons. Open concept offering the atmosphere for modern living. Generous living spaces w/ cascading natural light. Oversized master suite w/ sitting area. Chef's kitchen w/ ss appliances. Crisp master bath w/ sep shower & soaking tub. Great secondary bedroom layout. New paint and carpet! Terrace level w/ bonus room. Room to fence in the backyard. Located close to new dog park. Dupont Commons is a social neighborhood w/ food truck Fridays, Screen on the Green. Community includes pool, fitness center, outdoor fireplace and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW have any available units?
1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW have?
Some of 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW is pet friendly.
Does 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW offers parking.
Does 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW have a pool?
Yes, 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW has a pool.
Does 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Dupont Commons Circle NW has units with dishwashers.

