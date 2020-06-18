All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 130 NW 26th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
130 NW 26th St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:30 AM

130 NW 26th St

130 26th St NW · (404) 277-6502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Brookwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

130 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
You'll love this unit that's walking distance to the Beltline and close to Atlantic Station, GA Tech, shops, and restaurants. It offers an updated kitchen and bath, floor to ceiling windows that let in loads of natural light, in unit washer/dryer combo, original parquet hardwood floors, and a sunroom that overlooks the amenities. MONTHLY HOA COVERS THE UNIT'S HEATING AND COOLING, HD CABLE, TRASH, SEWER, WATER, SWIM/TENNIS. TENANT WOULD ONLY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR INTERNET AND ELECTRICITY WHICH RUNS ABOUT $30/MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 NW 26th St have any available units?
130 NW 26th St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 NW 26th St have?
Some of 130 NW 26th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 NW 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
130 NW 26th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 NW 26th St pet-friendly?
No, 130 NW 26th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 130 NW 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 130 NW 26th St does offer parking.
Does 130 NW 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 NW 26th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 NW 26th St have a pool?
Yes, 130 NW 26th St has a pool.
Does 130 NW 26th St have accessible units?
No, 130 NW 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 130 NW 26th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 NW 26th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 130 NW 26th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity