130 NW 26th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access tennis court

You'll love this unit that's walking distance to the Beltline and close to Atlantic Station, GA Tech, shops, and restaurants. It offers an updated kitchen and bath, floor to ceiling windows that let in loads of natural light, in unit washer/dryer combo, original parquet hardwood floors, and a sunroom that overlooks the amenities. MONTHLY HOA COVERS THE UNIT'S HEATING AND COOLING, HD CABLE, TRASH, SEWER, WATER, SWIM/TENNIS. TENANT WOULD ONLY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR INTERNET AND ELECTRICITY WHICH RUNS ABOUT $30/MONTH.