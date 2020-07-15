1278 Lockwood Dr SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1278 Lockwood Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Enter this adorable renovated ranch Bungalow through a covered porch into the main level. There is a kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove and range hood that opens to a living room/dining room combination. The hall leads to two bedrooms and a full bath with tub/shower combination. There is new vinyl planking. The basement features another bedroom and a flex/4th bedroom with French doors to the rear of the home. There is a full bath with tub/shower combination, a laundry area with washer/dryer hook-up and utility sink along with access to the outside. Home has been freshly painted throughout. Parking on driveway.



Directions: From Cascade Avenue SW make left on Reecher St SW, right on Westmont Rd SW, right on Avon Ave SW, then left on Lockwood. Home on the left.



Elementary: Finch

Middle: Sylvan Hills

High: Carver



Built 1960 Approx. 1,820 s/f