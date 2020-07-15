All apartments in Atlanta
1278 Lockwood Dr SW
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

1278 Lockwood Dr SW

1278 Lockwood Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1278 Lockwood Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1278 Lockwood Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Enter this adorable renovated ranch Bungalow through a covered porch into the main level. There is a kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove and range hood that opens to a living room/dining room combination. The hall leads to two bedrooms and a full bath with tub/shower combination. There is new vinyl planking. The basement features another bedroom and a flex/4th bedroom with French doors to the rear of the home. There is a full bath with tub/shower combination, a laundry area with washer/dryer hook-up and utility sink along with access to the outside. Home has been freshly painted throughout. Parking on driveway.

Directions: From Cascade Avenue SW make left on Reecher St SW, right on Westmont Rd SW, right on Avon Ave SW, then left on Lockwood. Home on the left.

Elementary: Finch
Middle: Sylvan Hills
High: Carver

Built 1960 Approx. 1,820 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

