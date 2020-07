Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Slick and Contemporary are the first words that come to mind about this spacious town home located in the well keep M West Community. 2 Bedroom, split bedroom floor plan. Recently renovated, beautiful hardwood floors, open concept kitchen with large center island and more!