126 Peachtree Cir Ne

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming Ansley Park featuring wrap around front porch & views of Midtown Skyline. Spacious fireside living room w/built in bookcases leads you to the dining room with wonderful natural light. Updated kitchen w/granite & wine fridge. Glass sunroom breakfast area overlooking an expansive backyard with skyline views. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on main. Second level hosts a large master suite w/beautiful bath & two generous closets, plus a separate den. Just a few blocks to neighborhood parks in Ansley, The High Museum, Piedmont Park & the Atlanta Beltline.