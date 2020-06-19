1258 Dekalb Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning townhome in popular Candler Park community! This home sits in the community square and social space away from traffic & noise. 10-12 ft ceilings, beautiful moldings, coffered ceiling in living room, brand new Kitchen Aid SS gas stove & microwave, enormous kitchen island, open floor plan, lots of natural light. Plantation shutters throughout. Lots of storage throughout, 2 car garage. W/D included! Lovely walk-out balcony overlooks community square. Enjoy walking to parks, shops, & restaurants. $2750 per month on a 24 month lease! $2950 on a 12 month lease!