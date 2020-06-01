All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1242 Lavista Cir North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1242 Lavista Cir North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1242 Lavista Cir North East

1242 Lavista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1242 Lavista Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindridge - Martin Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
***$350 off the first month fees with a lease signed by 3/15*** Location cannot be beat! This stunning.open floor plan townhome is located close to Emory, Buckhead, Midtown and Decatur. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining is perfect for entertaining. Large living room with fireplace and private deck. Huge master bedroom with en suite bathroom has freestanding shower, tub & his/her sinks. Additional bedroom has private bathroom and walk-in closet. Lower level has a bonus room/office or can be used as a third bedroom with private bathroom. One car garage. Great community amenities include pool, gym, clubhouse and guest parking. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, 2/10, 3:00-4:00!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have any available units?
1242 Lavista Cir North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have?
Some of 1242 Lavista Cir North East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Lavista Cir North East currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Lavista Cir North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Lavista Cir North East pet-friendly?
No, 1242 Lavista Cir North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East offer parking?
Yes, 1242 Lavista Cir North East offers parking.
Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Lavista Cir North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have a pool?
Yes, 1242 Lavista Cir North East has a pool.
Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have accessible units?
No, 1242 Lavista Cir North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Lavista Cir North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Lavista Cir North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus